2,963 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

