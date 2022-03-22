$33.27 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) to announce $33.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $5.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 516.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $308.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $327.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $394.83 million, with estimates ranging from $371.00 million to $431.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is -32.79%.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

