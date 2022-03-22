$339.90 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $339.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.60 million and the lowest is $336.70 million. Premier posted sales of $469.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Premier by 84.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Premier by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Premier by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 643,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

