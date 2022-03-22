$35.20 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) to post $35.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.73 million and the highest is $35.97 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $31.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $176.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $174.30 million to $177.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $250.06 million, with estimates ranging from $243.82 million to $259.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of NSTG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.95. 26,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,574. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.