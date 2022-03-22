3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Analysts forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.75 billion and the lowest is $8.67 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $36.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.87 billion to $36.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $37.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.75 billion to $37.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.68 and a 200-day moving average of $171.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

