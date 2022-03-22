4,891 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 889.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,547,000 after buying an additional 1,225,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,037,000 after buying an additional 1,211,657 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after buying an additional 1,021,799 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,897,000 after buying an additional 802,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

