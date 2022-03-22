$5.04 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.03 million. Phunware posted sales of $2.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $10.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $10.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phunware.

PHUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,019,527. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 12.84. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phunware by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 170,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 116,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

