569 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $8.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $610.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,242. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $582.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

