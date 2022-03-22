$6.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $7.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $26.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

