$736.40 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) will report $736.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $763.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $698.20 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $650.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.95. 834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average is $208.50.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

