$795.85 Million in Sales Expected for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) will report sales of $795.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $783.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $808.70 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported sales of $600.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SCHN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,182. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,144,000 after purchasing an additional 480,325 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,043,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,823,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

