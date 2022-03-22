812 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.90.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $245.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.98. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.