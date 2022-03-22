8,569 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.94. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

