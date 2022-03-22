$868.80 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $868.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $852.00 million to $912.90 million. Flowserve posted sales of $857.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,559,000 after acquiring an additional 99,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,271,000 after buying an additional 107,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,959,000 after buying an additional 1,179,093 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after buying an additional 368,345 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLS traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

