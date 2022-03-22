$876.67 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will report sales of $876.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $833.46 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $784.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,559. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.