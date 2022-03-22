965 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $106,729,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $65,254,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $32,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

