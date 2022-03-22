96,767 Shares in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Bought by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 96,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,190. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.91. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

