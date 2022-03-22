AAR (NYSE:AIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 319,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,355. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $47.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in AAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AAR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

