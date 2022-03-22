Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $601.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $582.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $245.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.