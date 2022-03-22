Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 802,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,770 shares of company stock worth $9,925,380. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $194.71 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.73 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

