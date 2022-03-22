AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

AB Electrolux (publ) stock remained flat at $$33.88 during midday trading on Thursday. 26,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,631. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 23.80%. As a group, analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

