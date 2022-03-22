AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.
AB Electrolux (publ) stock remained flat at $$33.88 during midday trading on Thursday. 26,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,631. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
