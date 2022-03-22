AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $75,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $160.05 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

