Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 55,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64.
- On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.
- On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,788.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $716,869.58.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,255.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $454,597.20.
CRCT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 286,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.34. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.