Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 55,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.

On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,788.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $716,869.58.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,255.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $454,597.20.

CRCT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 286,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.34. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

