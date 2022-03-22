Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of AOD opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,749,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,076,000 after buying an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 214,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000.

