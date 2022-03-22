Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.07.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Advaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.
