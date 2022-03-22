Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Advaxis by 292.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 107.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Advaxis by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advaxis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.