AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 516 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

IAT opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $69.71.

