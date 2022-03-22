AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,863,000 after purchasing an additional 887,707 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $46.95 and a 1-year high of $60.11.

