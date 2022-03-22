AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $183,000 Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

BLOK opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.91.

