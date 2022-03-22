AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDEV. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,055,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,076,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after buying an additional 70,448 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $70.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69.

