AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,471 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,535 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 110,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

