AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Carvana by 155.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 15.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 28.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 692.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $136.31 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $97.70 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average is $230.07.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.86.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

