AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C3.ai stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $77.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

