AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amdocs by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

