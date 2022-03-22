AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 335,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Republic Services by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.15. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.09 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

