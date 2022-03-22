AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Invesco’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Invesco Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

