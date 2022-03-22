Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,957 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 102.5% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.47. 3,247,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,002. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.