Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Invests $2 Million in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Hubbell accounts for 1.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.00. The stock had a trading volume of 387,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,159. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Hubbell Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.