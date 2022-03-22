Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Invests $2 Million in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Hubbell accounts for 1.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.00. 387,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,159. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

