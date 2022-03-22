Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Hess by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 15.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after buying an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Hess by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 818,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,926,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.59. 2,382,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,226. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,542 shares of company stock worth $94,053,419 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

