Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,270 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.35. 3,802,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,622,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $168.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

