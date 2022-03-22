Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Takes $565,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.74. 2,938,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,446. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $142.88 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.