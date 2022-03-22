Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $103,000 in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 466.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 143,374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 245.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $241,000.

TBT stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

