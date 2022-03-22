Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $114,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,245,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 48,454 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.