Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $131,000 in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,863 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

