Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $144,000 in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth $103,000.
Shares of BCAT stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $22.77.
