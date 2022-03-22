Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,150 First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVLU opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.