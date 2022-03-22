Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,710 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 61,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after acquiring an additional 82,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 85,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 358,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $53.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $2.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

