Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $153,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 65.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 9.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

