Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIO by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

NIO Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.