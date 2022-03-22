AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

NYSE:RERE opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. AiHuiShou International has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. Equities research analysts forecast that AiHuiShou International will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International (Get Rating)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AiHuiShou International (RERE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.